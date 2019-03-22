CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two suspects were arrested in the 7000 block of Stonesand Road in Cedar Hill on Thursday in connection with the theft a red 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on March 5.
The pickup was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot near Big Bend Road and Dougherty Ferry Road.
"Two of the people that were there where the stolen items were found were taken into custody. One person had a gun on them and what we believe to be methamphetamine," said Grant Bissell with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Kubb told News 4 that he spent $6,000 modifying his pickup and was heartsick when it was stolen. After he posted online about the theft, he started hearing about how the truck had been used as an instrument to carry out other crimes.
"A total of from what I understand about 10 different crimes is where is stands," said Kubb.
The truck was caught on surveillance camera after it was used to steal an enclosed trailer from a business in High Ridge. That trailer was later found abandoned and burned.
According to an employee at Paradise Valley Golf Country, the stolen red pickup was used to break through a gate and a chain link fence. Apparently the thieves attempted to steal some golf carts but were unsuccessful.
Kubb said he was excited to hear his pickup was discovered and had been in good enough condition to be driven away to be processed by detectives.
"It's pathetic. People put their hearts into these trucks, with the builds, it costs a lot of money to do something like this,” said Kubb.
When the truck was found, it was hooked up to a stolen trailer that was carrying two stolen mopeds.
