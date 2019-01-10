COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Collinsville man was arrested after allegedly fighting with officers before a stolen motorcycle was found in his bedroom.
Christopher D. Stufflebean, 30, was arrested on New Year’s Day after officers went to the 520 block of Art Street in the State Park Place neighborhood to investigate the possible location of a motorcycle that was reported stolen two days earlier.
When deputies arrived, they found Stufflebean and discovered he had outstanding felony warrants for possession of controlled substances, aggravated battery and resisting arrest. The suspect was found in a bedroom and when he came out he reportedly began fighting with deputies who tried taking him into custody. Following a struggle, Stufflebean was taken into custody and the stolen motorcycle was found in the bedroom, according to St. Clair County Sheriff’s officials.
Following the altercation, two deputies were treated for minor scrapes and the suspect was treated for a cut on his forehead.
Stufflebean has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of resisting arrest. His bond was set at $100,000.
