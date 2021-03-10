ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Parts of the stolen statue depicting “Homeless Jesus” has been recovered as detectives continue to search for the person who stole it.
The statue was stolen from in front of the New Life Evangelistic Center in the 1400 block of Locust Street Friday morning. Police later released images showing a white pick-up truck they are working to find in relation to the theft.
Three days before the statue was stolen, officers arrested Samuel Smith, 57, and accused him of using a saw during an attempt to the steal the statue. Police have not said if they believe the attempted theft is related to the statue actually being stolen.
"That statue was a reminder to our community that Jesus was homeless and Jesus identifies with the homeless," said Rev. Raymond Redlich with the New Life Evangelistic Center.
Anyone who recognizes the truck is encouraged to contact police at 314-444-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
