ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A gun stolen from the City of St. Louis was found following a kidnapping and carjacking in the Kingsway East neighborhood.
A 43-year-old man told police he was robbed of his money at gunpoint in the 4900 block of St. Louis Avenue and forced to drive a man and woman to another location around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. The victim said when he left his vehicle, the male suspect fired shots at him.
Officers found the victim’s vehicle and were able to take both suspects into custody in the 4700 block of Cupples. Police said a gun that was reported stolen from St. Louis City and suspected narcotics were found. Authorities said they also found items of clothing that were stolen from Brentwood Police Department’s jurisdiction on Sept. 25.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
