ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested four people Thursday morning believed to be responsible in a string of gas station vehicle thefts. 

The police have not yet identified the people arrested. Three of the 17 stolen vehicles were recovered along with 11 guns. 

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sent out a statement Wednesday about the uptick in thefts at gas stations in recent months. The department also sent a video which showed someone's car being stolen just as they were pumping gas.

Police said the suspects' identities would be released once the information becomes available. 

