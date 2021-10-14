ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested four people Thursday morning believed to be responsible in a string of gas station vehicle thefts.

The police have not yet identified the people arrested. Three of the 17 stolen vehicles were recovered along with 11 guns.

VIDEO: Suspect steals car while owner gets gas near Forest Park; police issue warning St. Louis police reported 17 stolen vehicles and 11 reports of stolen items inside vehicles at five different gas station chains throughout the 2nd district since June.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sent out a statement Wednesday about the uptick in thefts at gas stations in recent months. The department also sent a video which showed someone's car being stolen just as they were pumping gas.

Police said the suspects' identities would be released once the information becomes available.