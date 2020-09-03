ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday morning, a stolen car on the riverfront rolled into the river.
The owner told News 4 that he got out of his car to speak with someone on the landing, but left the car running. Someone then jumped into the car and drove off.
The owner followed them until they got to the riverfront.
The suspects jumped out of the car and the owner tried to stop it, but the car slid into the Mississippi River.
The owner said he has insurance and is thankful he got his car back.
