ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The search is on for three suspects after an overnight police pursuit ended in a crash in St. Louis County.
Early Tuesday morning officers started chasing a car in O’Fallon, Missouri that was reported stolen. The chase ended when the alleged stolen car crashed on the ramp from Interstate 70 onto Route 141. Police told News 4 the chase reached speeds of 130 mph.
All three suspects ran from the crashed car. They are not currently in custody, but police are searching for them.
