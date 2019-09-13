HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects were taken into custody following a North St. Louis County police chase.
According to officers, police pursued a stolen SUV from Hazelwood to Ferguson Friday afternoon.
The vehicle was estimated to have been driving 75 MPH before crashing into a car under a carport on Wayside Drive. There was damage to the car and the house.
The origins of the pursuit remain unclear. News 4 is following this story and will post more information as it becomes available.
