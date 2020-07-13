NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rising in Monday morning trading as CEOs across the country prepare to tell their investors how much money they made, or lost, in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic pounded the economy.
The S&P 500 was 1.1% higher after the first hour of trading, following up on similar gains across Europe and Asia. Treasury yields also climbed, though some hesitance still hung over markets as the price of gold ticked higher.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 337 points, or 1.3%, at 26,413, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.5%.
PepsiCo added 1.9% after it reported a bigger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. But the company behind Frito-Lay and SodaStream also said the future looks so uncertain given the coronavirus pandemic that it won’t offer any predictions about its sales and profits for the rest of the year.
Earnings reporting season will really get going Tuesday, when several of the country’s biggest banks report their results, headlined by JPMorgan Chase. Across the S&P 500, expectations are almost universally dismal.
Analysts say the biggest U.S. companies likely saw their earnings per share plummet nearly 45% from April through June, compared with year-ago levels. That would be the sharpest loss since the depths of the Great Recession in 2008, according to FactSet.
Investors, though, largely seem willing to give a mulligan for terrible results in the latest quarter and perhaps even a couple more.
“We — and many investors — expect the coronavirus-induced collapse in profits will be concentrated in 2020,” Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a report.
Instead, investors are focusing on a hopeful return to profit growth in 2021 and beyond. The hope is that the economy and corporate profits bottomed out in the spring, when lockdowns were at their height, and will continue to improve as governments have relaxed restrictions. The job market, retail sales and other measures of the economy have already been showing some budding improvement.
Of course, all the optimism is colliding with fears that the recovery could be short-lived. Coronavirus counts are jumping across global hot spots. Florida and other hard-hit states in the U.S. Sun Belt have been in the spotlight in particular, with the stock market often jerking suddenly lower following announcements of rising numbers of known infections and deaths.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.