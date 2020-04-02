STLCC donates medical supplies, protective gear to BJC

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Community College officials donated personal protective equipment and medical supplies to BJC HealthCare Thursday as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the area.
Officials said college employees from the health sciences programs donated items like respirators, N-95 masks, thermometers, disposable gowns, ventilators and other medical supplies to BJC.
“St. Louis Community College is committed to be present during this pandemic,” Chancellor Jeff L. Pittman said. “Although we’re in an uncertain space, we do have a strong sense of community, of togetherness. That’s the only way we’ll get through this.”
[RELATED: Here's what you can donate to help hospital workers in St. Louis]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.