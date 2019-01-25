ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been been over a month since Vatterott College closed all their campuses without any notice to their students.
This week, as schools come back in session after winter break, St. Louis Community College is working to get dozens of former Vatterott students back into the classroom for the spring semester.
St. Louis Community College created a program specifically to help former Vatterott students transfer their credits.
On the STLCC application website, there is a tab for former Vatterott students to utilize, showing them step-by-step how to transfer their credits to STLCC. However, some Vatterott students may need to retake some courses.
"We need to make sure that the courses that come from other institutions meet the same rigor and same standards that our institution sets for the courses that we offer," said Matt Huber, the director of enrollment for STLCC.
So far, 92 former Vatterott students are enrolled at STLCC, and the college is still accepting more.
"We have late start classes starting February 15th, so it's absolutely not too late to get into the spring semester," said Huber.
Dvarrio McKee is a former Vatterott student benefitting from this program. At the time Vatterott closed it's doors, McKee was 10 weeks away from graduating with a degree in automotive technology.
"You're almost done, you've put in the 2 years and it's vanished...gone. ya know...it was rough," said McKee.
McKee is currently going through the enrollment process with STLCC and hopes to start late classes in February for the spring semester.
"It's still a grey area as far as all my credits, but a majority of them should actually transfer," said McKee.
If you want to look into transferring your former Vatterott College credits into STLCC, call 314-539-5002 or email askus@stlcc.edu
