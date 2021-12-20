You are the owner of this article.
STL Toasted coming to City Foundry

A St. Louis culinary staple is coming soon to the City Foundry.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis culinary staple is coming soon to the City Foundry.

STL Toasted is set to make its debut inside the Foundry in 2022. Owners shared the news on Instagram Monday. The eatery specializes in toasted ravioli, with a variety of flavors that include Italian beef, buffalo chicken, apple pie and even gooey butter cake. 

It will be STL Toasted's first brick and mortar location. While the concept is a few months away from opening, several popups across the St. Louis area are also planned.

