STL Proud: Litter of CHAMP assistance dogs reunite for training, continue journey toward becoming service dogs

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A litter of seven dogs destined to become service animals as part of a local non-profit are reuniting.

In October, News 4 introduced you to the litter when the puppies were 8-weeks-old and being placed with their handlers.

Now, the puppies are nearly 6-months-old and learning new skills and techniques as part of their training.

"We're asking them to think a little bit more for themselves, we're asking them to make more decisions for themselves, instead of putting a bunch of treats in front of them and luring them around," Katherine Leemon said, a trainer with CHAMP Assistance Dogs.

The dogs attend class a couple of times a week with their handlers, learning new skillsets they are able to practice at home and on the go.

"We've been to hospitals, health centers, funerals jury duty, we've done everything and I really think it's given her a foundation," Jill Taylor, who is raising a puppy named Lexus, said. "It's going to give her the best opportunity to really help the person she ends up with."

In addition to attending weekly training, the dogs are also taken into different settings to ensure they are acclimated to various environments. Susan Kelly is an attorney and takes her dog Jag to work weekly.

"Coming into a building with security, people, judges, attorneys, different noises...these are all huge things for these puppies to learn," she said. "So his level at six months, he's doing fantastic."

Kelly said walking on sidewalk grates, sirens, and traffic light signals no longer impact Jag, a sign he's becoming increasingly socialized and exposed.

"I'm not a professional trainer, but my job is to expose him to different things and make sure he's socialized," she said. "If I can get him used to sounds, sights and surfaces and he can handle all of those, I've done my job."

In December, CHAMP Assistance Dogs placed Hugo, a black lab, with Todd Nicely, a veteran and quadruple amputee. Nicely told News 4 Hugo is able to open and close doors for him and even pick up his credit card off the floor.

"Having him here to be able to pick those things up or pick up something I drop is a blessing in disguise, it makes my quality of life much better," he said.

The dogs will likely spend some time within the CHAMP prison program, where carefully selected inmates will keep the dogs for several weeks, continuing their training from inside prison walls.

In all, the dogs require about two years of training before they can be placed with a client. Each dog costs around $30,000 from beginning to end, but is placed with a person free of charge.