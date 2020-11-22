Celtics Heat Basketball

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) and Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- NBA star and St. Louis native Jayson Tatum agreed to a five-year, $195 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN.

The St. Louis native graduated from Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur in 2016 and has made a big name for himself at Duke University and for the Celtics.

Tatum has been one of the Celtics' best players since being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

