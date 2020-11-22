ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- NBA star and St. Louis native Jayson Tatum agreed to a five-year, $195 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN.
The St. Louis native graduated from Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur in 2016 and has made a big name for himself at Duke University and for the Celtics.
Tatum has been one of the Celtics' best players since being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
