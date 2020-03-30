ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Television host Andy Cohen announced in an Instagram post that he is feeling better after testing positive for coronavirus over a week ago.
"Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!"
The host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," 51, is father to 1-year-old son, Benjamin.
Cohen has also co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper in recent years.
