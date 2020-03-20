Andy Cohen
Instagram/@BravoAndy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In an Instagram post, Bravo personality and St. Louis native Andy Cohen announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to Cohen, he had been feeling under the weather and had been self quarantining, but received a positive test result. 

Production for his show is on hold during his recovery. 

