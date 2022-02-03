STL frontline workers hunker down in the hospital during snow storm to keep treating patients safely

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Throughout the pandemic, frontline healthcare workers have had to be resilient in the midst of adversity.
“It has been hard going home and knowing that you don't know what the next day's is going to entail, and you're giving everything you have when you’re here. And then also going home and making sure that you can give everything you have to your families,” said Samantha Bush, ICU manager at SSM Health DePaul. “But we had a pretty resilient team here that does whatever they need to do to make sure our patients get great care.”
At SSM Health DePaul, COVID-19 care has not slowed down.
"We still are very high in census in the ICU,” said Bush. “I would say probably half of the patients in our department are here related to dealing with the effects that they are experiencing from the virus."
Now, they are also staying resilient through this week’s winter storm.
"Last night, we had roughly 85 staff members sleep overnight at the hospital. I slept in my office. We slept in some common areas,” said Bush. "A lot of the other managers and frontline staff went out and bought air mattresses.”
Bush says while some staff members chose to drive into work because they lived close to the hospital, others hunkered down inside the hospital or at nearby hospitals. Staff were also given meal vouchers to help ease the burden of having to prepare several days’ worth of food.
“A lot of what has happened is that we've kind of designated areas, offices, spaces that people just stay the night or during the day for our overnight shifters,” she said.
Bush reveals this is a challenging time for hospital workers, amid staffing shortages and Covid hospitalizations. Yet, throughout this storm they have made the most of finding downtime to have a bit of fun.
"I have an inflatable dinosaur costume that I was wearing walking around taking snacks to people,” said Bush. "I have one nurse who is hosting her own bed and breakfast at her house. People are staying there [because] she lives so close, she's making them breakfast."
This has also been an opportunity for her staff to bond even more.
“It's also been a great team building activity for us as well. We have some puzzles set up in our break room and some coloring books just to pass the time if you're stuck here,” said Bush.
Staff have also been working hard to make sure patients can also be safe, even if they are ready to be discharged.
"We actually implemented an area for patients that if they were ready for discharge but weren't able to be discharged because of the weather...so they could house and stay here in residency,” said Bush.
The hospital’s Pastoral Care Department is also lifting patients’ spirits up during this time by making sure those who cannot see their families can still do virtual Zoom meetings with them.
“Our chaplain stayed all night last night. He's been here since yesterday morning with us,” said Bush. “[He] has been doing virtual meetings with families so they can still see their loved one."
Especially with existing staffing shortages, Bush says it is important the public stays home and safe now more than ever because they do not want more people to end up needing emergency services.
"If you don't have to be out, stay home. Stay off the roads, let MoDOT and IDOT do what they need to do to keep everyone safe,” she said.
