ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many people will be using space heaters as supplemental heat sources during these drastically cold temperatures. However, the St. Louis City Fire Department has a few warnings to prevent house fires while using them.
Captain Garon Mosby said space heaters:
- Should be plugged directly into the wall. Do not use an extension chord or power strip to plug in the space.
- Keep away from flammable fabrics or other items that could catch fire
- Keep away from walls and small spaces. Give the space heater plenty of open, empty space around it's entire perimeter
- Turn space heater off when sleeping. Only use it when you are awake and nearby it.
Another warning from Captain Mosby is to make sure you have a properly working carbon-monoxide detector in your home. He said many homes use gas to heat up and gas emits carbon-monoxide.
"Carbon-monoxide is colorless, it's odorless, so you're not going to see it, you're not going to smell it, you're just going to feel the effects," said Captain Mosby, "So it's imperative that you have a working smoke alarm and carbon-monoxide alarm in your homes and that you test them to make sure they are working properly."
The St. Louis City Fire Department said they will install a brand new carbon-monoxide detector free of charge in your home. You can call them at 314-289-1929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.