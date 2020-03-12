CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County police are asking retired officers if they are willing to work amid the coronavirus outbreak, News 4 has learned.
The department has a call-out list, or a list of county officers who have retired within in the past 10 years, who could be called back to work.
News 4 has learned those officers would be asked to work on a part-time, intermittent basis and would perform administrative duties such as answering precinct phones and completing reports.
However, under state law, those officers would have full police powers such as the power to arrest if a national or state emergency is declared.
St. Louis County police sent News 4 the following statement:
The St. Louis County Police Department is evaluating what resources it has at its disposal to ensure it is agile enough to provide superior service in an evolving situation.
