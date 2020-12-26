JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department are helping hundreds of people keep warm this winter.
The Jennings precinct hosted a coat giveaway on Saturday in honor of fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder.
Police gave out new and gently-used coats to anyone who needed one.
Organizers say the event is just one way to build connections in the community.
