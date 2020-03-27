STL County library offering drive-thru meals for kids

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search have teamed up and will provide drive-thru food pick-up for children.
The program starts Monday, March 30 at 9 library branches from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The participating branches will provide two shelf-stable breakfasts and two lunches on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The meals are available free of charge for children ages 18 and under. They will be distributed in the branch parking lots.
Food pick-ups for kids will be available at the following branches:
Bridgeton Trails Branch, 3455 McKelvey Rd. Bridgeton, MO 63044-2500
Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S. Florissant, MO 63031-6796
Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Dr. St. Louis, MO 63114-5904
Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant, MO 63034-2825
Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63136-5322
Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121-4905
Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Ln. Hazelwood, MO 63042-2739
Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd. St. Ann, MO 63074-1812
Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123-6744
All St. Louis County Library branches are currently closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For more information about the drive-thru food pick-up program, visit here.
