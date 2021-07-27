CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Only one day after it went into effect, a mask mandate in St. Louis County might be overturned Tuesday.

The mandate will be discussed at Tuesday evening's St. Louis County Council meeting, and lots of public comments on the matter are expected. The mandate took effect Monday and was put in place by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. It requires everyone wear a mask in indoor public settings, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.

CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Several members of the St. Louis County Council have spoken out against the mandate saying it violates a recently passed state law that requires input from a governing body such as a county council.

"Why weren't we brought into the loop, why didn't we have a chance to have input on this? I represent 142,000 people, the vast majority do not want masks. the vast majority. I represent them and I should be able to have a voice for them," said Councilman Tim Fitch.

Fitch and Councilman Mark Harder said they believe there are enough votes to repeal the mandate.

Councilwoman Lisa Clancy told News 4 a legal opinion says the mandate is on solid ground and that the council should careful about what it does.

"I wish we would take the politics out of this and center our community members, especially those who can't get vaccinated. I'm sitting here next to my seven week old baby and I have a 5-year-old too, and children in my community that are especially at risk right now, and we really all need to be considering that," Clancy said.

Councilman Ernie Trakas said Page could have easily called a special council meeting last week to get input. Some residents have said the mandate undermines the idea that vaccine work. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit to try and block the mandate. Tuesday, the CDC released new guidance that says everyone should wear masks in indoor public settings in an area with high transmission of COVID-19. The guidance comes as the Delta variant spreads across the country.