ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man beat up his girlfriend's son while she was at a hospital giving birth. The 5-year-old boy with disabilities later died from his injuries, according to the St. Louis County Police Association.
The association started a GofundMe page on behalf of the boy to help his mother and her family. Officials with the association said Aunyae Delancy was at a hospital in labor on Tuesday, Nov. 7 when she left her 5-year-old son Jamarion and his 7-year-old sister Micaiah in their north St. Louis County apartment. She left them under the care of her boyfriend Yoshuah Dallas.
Dallas showed up the at a hospital the next morning with Jamarion and doctors saw Jamarion had suffered "devastating" blunt force trauma. Officials said the trauma caused damage to the liver and intestine, and he had a broken rib and bruising around his mouth. Jamarion died from his injures and the St. Louis County Police Department was called to investigate.
Officials said Jamarion was blind and used braces for his legs and had limited mobility. Jamarion had no way to defend himself.
"Jamarion’s death has left an impact on the members of the St. Louis County Police Department and we feel compelled to do more, especially at a time of year when families typically gather and celebrate the holidays," the police association said on the fundraising page.
Dallas, 24, was charged on Nov. 19 with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and unlawful possession of a firearm, as he is a felon and police found a gun in his home.
"We feel for Aunyae at this incredibly difficult time where she has to bring a baby home from the hospital, while planning her son’s funeral and also trying to care for Micaiah who was in the apartment when this horrible act occurred – all with extremely limited resources," the association said.
