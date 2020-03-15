ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials from St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Jefferson County will close all their schools to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Leaders in the bi-state area made the announcement of the extra measure on Sunday. They advised St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, St. Clair County, Ill. and Madison County, Ill. to close all private, public and parochial schools by Wednesday, March 18 until further notice. Officials said they will reevaluate the recommendation by April 3. Officials from the five counties said all social gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
Officials from St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County announced they will follow the recommendation.
Jefferson County, although not included in the recommendation from local leaders, decided to close all of its schools beginning Tuesday, March 17 through April 3.
St. Charles County will close all Wentzville School District, Francis Howell School District and City of St. Charles School District starting Monday, March 16 until April 3.
St. Louis City and County schools will close starting Wednesday, March 18 until April 3.
Here's the list of all the schools in St. Louis City and County to close their doors:
- Affton School District
- Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools
- Bayless School District
- Brentwood School District
- School District of Clayton
- Ferguson Florissant School District
- Hancock Place School District
- Hazelwood School District
- Jennings School District
- Kirkwood School District
- Ladue School District
- Lindbergh Schools
- Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
- Mehlville School District
- Normandy School District
- Parkway School District
- Pattonville School District
- Ritenour School District
- Riverview Gardens School District
- Rockwood School District Special School District (SSD)
- St. Louis Public Schools (including Charters)
- University City School District
- Valley Park School District
- Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation
- Webster Groves School District
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced on Friday all schools in Illinois will close starting Tuesday, March 17 until March 30.
Earlier in the day Sunday, Pritzker announced all dine-in will be prohibited at Illinois restaurants and bars starting at the end of business day Monday through the end of March. Curbside pick-up and drive-thru will still be allowed.
St. Louis County officials are expecting Missouri make a similar announcement Sunday.
The decision comes one day after the Ferguson-Florissant School District announced it will close its schools until April 3.
