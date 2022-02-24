ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis’ MLS NEXT Pro team will have their first match on Friday, March 25.
STL CITY 2 will host Rochester New York FC at Saint Louis University’s Hermann Stadium. Ticket are on sale for $10 in advanced and $15 at the gate.
Anyone who attends the first STL CITY 2 regular season match will be eligible to receive a new badge within the STL CITY App, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a free rally towel.
Fans can purchase tickets at SeatGeek.com.
