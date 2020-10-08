ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- STL Authentics and the St. Louis Blues are teaming for an end of the season sale.
The sale kicks off online on Friday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. at STLAuthentics.com.
The online sale will replace the summer sale, which is traditionally held at Enterprise Center after the completion of the season.
The end of season sale includes:
- New hockey equipment
- Game-used gloves, skates, sticks, jerseys and more
- Blues merchandise with discounts up to 75 percent off
- 2019 championship street pole banners
- 2020 All-Star Weekend street pole banners
- And much more!
