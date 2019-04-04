ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Zoo announced Thursday that Stingrays at Caribbean Cove presented by SSM Health will open Friday, April 5.
The 20-inch deep pool will hold a variety of stingray species as well as some small sharks.
Zoo visitors are encouraged to dip their hands into the water to touch the animals and there will be opportunities throughout the day to feed the stingrays. Zoo interpreters and educators will be on hand to help visitors and to share information about the animals, sustainable seafood and ocean conservation.
Admission to Stingrays at Caribbean Cove is $3.95 per person for ages 2 and up. Children under age 2 are free. Food for feeding the stingrays is $1 per cup.
Underwater photos documenting the experience with stingrays will be available for additional purchase.
Stingrays at Caribbean Cove will be open April 5 through October 31 during Zoo hours.
For more information on Stingrays at Caribbean Cove or the St. Louis Zoo visit stlzoo.org.
