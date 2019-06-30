LAKE OF OZARKS, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Authorities are still searching for a missing Missouri man after two boats collided in the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jason Russell, 39, was sitting inside a 2002 Forumla boat heading downstream at 10 p.m. near the Osage Arm when it collided with a 1990 Formula boat going upstream.
Brian Basham, 42, Nathan Sneller, 37, and Bradley Siebeneck, 37, were also inside the boat with Russell and were injured during the accident.
Emergency crews transported an injured man and woman, Kelly and Tammy Wise, who were inside the other boat at a nearby hospital.
Police have not found Russell and he is considered missing. The MSHP Troop F tweeted that their dive team is in the area and preparing to search the water.
At this time, officials have not released any descriptions of the missing man.
