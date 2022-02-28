You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steve's Hot Dogs will have its own version of March Madness

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
Steve's Hot Dogs bracket

Steve's Hot Dogs in South City is launching its own version of March Madness; for the next five weeks, they will sell a pair of hot dogs for $12. When you buy them, you'll get a ballot to vote on your favorite

 KMOV

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The search is on for  St. Louis' signature hot dog.

Steve's Hot Dogs in South City is launching its own version of March Madness; for the next five weeks, they will sell a pair of hot dogs for $12. When you buy them, you'll get a ballot to vote on your favorite. It is something owner Steve Ewing has been thinking about for years.

"We reached out to the city, and in conjunction with them, we are gonna do this bracket, let people come in and try these dogs that we have. Every week, they come in there will be new dogs to try, and then they'll decide what is the St. Louis hot dog," he said.

A winner will be announced April 4. This week's options pit the pork steak dog vs the Hill dog.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.