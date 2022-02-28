Steve's Hot Dogs will have its own version of March Madness

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The search is on for St. Louis' signature hot dog.
Steve's Hot Dogs in South City is launching its own version of March Madness; for the next five weeks, they will sell a pair of hot dogs for $12. When you buy them, you'll get a ballot to vote on your favorite. It is something owner Steve Ewing has been thinking about for years.
"We reached out to the city, and in conjunction with them, we are gonna do this bracket, let people come in and try these dogs that we have. Every week, they come in there will be new dogs to try, and then they'll decide what is the St. Louis hot dog," he said.
A winner will be announced April 4. This week's options pit the pork steak dog vs the Hill dog.
