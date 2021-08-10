ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Steve’s Hot Dogs fed first responders for free Tuesday.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 10, first responders who show their ID or badge will get a free combo as part of Steve’s Hot Dogs #FeedThePeople program. First responders will be able to choose a Chili dog, the Chicago dog or a plain all-beef dog with chips and a drink.

"Right now things have gotten tough. They kind of got better and got tough again, so just to be able to do this, we're in the position to feed people, so this is amazing," said owner Steve Ewing. "This lunch is provided by our incredibly generous customers who have donated thousands of meals to our Feed The People program since we launched it in April of last year."

Steve’s Hot Dogs is located at 3457 Magnolia Avenue in St. Louis.