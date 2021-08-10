ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Steve’s Hot Dogs will feed first responders for free Tuesday.

Episode 30: Steve's Hot Dogs From alternative rock to alternative toppings, Steve Ewing is always shaking things up.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 10, first responders who show their ID or badge will get a free combo as part of Steve’s Hot Dogs #FeedThePeople program. First responders will be able to choose a Chili dog, the Chicago dog or a plain all-beef dog with chips and a drink.

"This lunch is provided by our incredibly generous customers who have donated thousands of meals to our Feed The People program since we launched it in April of last year. Thanks to their continued support, we are able to give back in big ways for our heroes - and to say YES to requests for food from families in need every day,” said Steve Ewing, owner of Steve's Hot Dogs

Steve’s Hot Dogs is located at 3457 Magnolia Avenue in St. Louis.