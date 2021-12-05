ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Strange Donuts and Steve's Hot Dogs are collaborating once again to combine sweet and savory foods this week.
From Dec. 6-12, you can get the Maple Bacon Donut Burger at the new Steve's Hot Dogs location at 3145 South Grand. This marks the third time the two businesses have come together to create a limited-time unique menu item.
The businesses combined hot dogs and burgers the previous two times they collaborated. This year they opted for a burger instead. It comes covered with sauteed onions, homemade cheese sauce and topped with a maple bacon donut bun.
The burger will be available Monday through Sunday next week until sold out daily.
