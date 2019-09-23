ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger reported to a federal penitentiary in Yankton, South Dakota Monday.
An order from the Bureau of Prisons filed Sept. 11 said Stenger must surrender to authorities in Yankton by 1:00 p.m. on September 21. The Bureau of Prisons later extended his surrender until Sept. 23.
Saying he wanted to avoid being with former clients from his time as a defense attorney, the Yankton prison was one of two requested by Stenger's defense at his sentencing. Yankton is a minimum-security facility with fewer than 500 inmates. It's a male-only facility.
Stenger previously requested to report to prison after his wife was scheduled to give birth in mid-September to their third child.
Stenger was sentenced in August to 46 months in prison and ordered in pay a $250,000 fine in a pay-to-play scheme.
