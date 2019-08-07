CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An ordinance passed by the St. Louis County Council means that former Executive Steve Stenger apparently won't collect a county pension, now that he's a convicted felon.
The council voted 5-0 Tuesday in favor of an ordinance preventing any elected official from getting a county pension if convicted of a felony committed while serving in an official role.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Republican Tim Fitch, who introduced the ordinance, believes it affects Stenger because it takes effect before his sentencing Friday in a federal pay-to-play case.
Stenger, a Democrat, was indicted in April . He resigned that same day and pleaded guilty four days later. He could face nearly four years in prison. Two other county executives and a businessman also pleaded guilty as part of the scheme.
