ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You might want to circle Valentine's Day on the calendar but not because of your sweetheart. That’s the day tickets go on sale for The Rolling Stones concert in St. Louis.
We know one St. Louisan who will definitely be going to the concert, Steve Schankman. If you want to know about rock and roll history in St. Louis, you talk to Schankman.
In 1968, he co-founded Contemporary Productions.
“Since 1968 we’ve done over 22,000 concerts and events,” Schankman said. “And that includes nearly a dozen Rolling Stones concerts in St. Louis, Columbia, and Kansas City.”
In 1978, Contemporary Productions produced the Stones concert at Kiel Opera House.
[RELATED: The Rolling Stones are coming to St. Louis]
“Dealing with the Stones is dealing with the best. They’re the finest operation of all touring rock acts of that era.”
Ticket sales were announced on the radio.
“People walked out of hospitals, schools, taking tests, their job, people were in business suits or shorts because there was only four tickets per person and 3,000 tickets to sell,” Schankman recalled.
For years when The Rolling Stones announced a tour, there was the thought that if you wanted to see the band again or for the first time that this may be the last time you'd get that chance.
“They played Savvis January of ‘06 and you thought it was the last time and then the lips appeared on the Dome's message board.”
These days Mick Jagger is not just a grandfather. A few years ago he became a great-grandfather.
And some may think he's slowing down, but not Schankman.
[RELATED: Mick Jagger doing well after heart surgery in April 2019]
"He's so much vitality and energy, even as the other members of the band are aging he seems to be getting younger,” Schankman said. “He works out all the time, keeps his diet clean, he's just incredible."
You know about Jagger the famous musician, but do you know about Jagger the businessman? Schankman has a behind the scenes story about some last-minute ticket sales in Kansas City in December 1981 where the pair split the cash.
