ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two of St. Louis’ most popular food joints are partnering together for a one-of-a-kind creation.
Steve’s hot Dogs will be selling the ‘Strange Donuts Done Dog’ for a limited time. The creation is an all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese and candied bacon and a glazed long john from Strange Donuts is the bun.
The unique meal was created six years ago, and people lined up blocks to get one. They quickly sold out during three days of sales.
Steve’s Hot Dogs is located at 3457 Magnolia Avenue in Tower Grove.
(0) comments
