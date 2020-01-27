ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers started as a hot dog cart in 2008 and after 11 years, they will close for good.
"Over the years, we overcame many challenges. Among them road construction near our location on The Hill, which dramatically reduced our foot traffic, and impacted our profitability. As a small family-owned business, small setbacks like this can have a ripple effect and can be difficult to bounce back from," reads a post on their Facebook page.
[Listen: Meet St. Louis Podcast talks with Steve Ewing]
Steve Ewing, lead singer of the band The Urge, started the business after seeing a lack of late night food option. From a hot dog cart to their first brick and mortar on The Hill and then a second location in Tower Grove East next door to the Tick Tock Tavern, they've been serving up creative hot dogs and burgers for more than a decade. But Ewing said despite efforts to add delivery and promotions, the business was no longer sustainable.
"To those who believed in the community, fun and creative food experience we were building, I’m incredibly grateful - and to the team behind the counter, I can’t thank you enough for your hard work and devotion," Ewing wrote.
The last day of business is Saturday, February 1.
