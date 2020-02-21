SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Only a month after closing its doors, Steve’s Hot Dogs and Burgers will re-open Wednesday.
The restaurant closed in early February after being in business for 11 years. It started as a hot dog cart in 2008 when owner Steve Ewing, the lead singer of the band The Urge, opened it after noticing a lack of late food options.
READ: Steve's Hot Dogs closing its doors after 11 years in business
It had a location on the Hill and second one in Tower Grove East. The Tower Grove East location will be re-opening.
At the time of the closure, Ewing said the business was no longer sustainable, however, Friday it was announced that an investor decided to step forward and help.
“I’ve taken the stage thousands of times, only to be brought back out to play another song or two by excited fans asking for just a little bit more. This is one encore I didn’t expect I’d have,” said Ewing.
In a release, the restaurant announced it plans to put a heavier emphasis on event catering and in-store events. The menu will be streamlined and will only be open for dinner during the week, while serving both lunch and dinner on the weekends.
Doors officially re-open on February 26 at 4:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.