ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The stepson of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, abandonment of a corpse and other charges on Wednesday.

The jury found Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr. guilty in the February 9, 2017 shooting of Frank Ancona Jr. after a two-day trial. The jurors returned to trial at 1 a.m. with their verdict.

According to prosecutors, Jinkerson was also found guilty of armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.

Jinkerson's mother, Malissa Ancona, pleaded guilty and that fired both shots that killed him.

WATCH: Malissa Ancona, wife of murdered KKK leader, speaks only to News 4