Ancona and Jinkerson

Malissa Ann Ancona and Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr. are both charged with abandonment of a corpse, first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The stepson of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, abandonment of a corpse and other charges on Wednesday.

The jury found Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr. guilty in the February 9, 2017 shooting of Frank Ancona Jr. after a two-day trial. The jurors returned to trial at 1 a.m. with their verdict.

According to prosecutors, Jinkerson was also found guilty of armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.

Jinkerson's mother, Malissa Ancona, pleaded guilty and that fired both shots that killed him.

WATCH: Malissa Ancona, wife of murdered KKK leader, speaks only to News 4

She also admitted to cleaning up the bloody crime scene and dumping his body near Belgrade, Mo.
 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.