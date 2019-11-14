WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) -- A student at the University of Central Missouri is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of another student.
Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Russell announced second-degree involuntary manslaughter charges Thursday against 24-year-old Jeremy Manley.
READ: UCM student from St. Charles killed by accidental gunshot | 'He was this light, and now that light is gone'
Stephon Abron, a 20-year-old student from St. Charles, died Nov. 4 after what the university called an accidental gun discharge at an on-campus apartment in Warrensburg.
Abron was studying aviation. His funeral is Saturday in St. Charles.
Russell says in a statement that the accident "could have been avoided if the rules of firearm safety were followed."
Manley does not yet have a listed attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.