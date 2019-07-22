** FILE ** This Thursday, July 19, 2008 file photo shows Shawn Hornbeck as he smiles after receiving a new backboard and hoop at a birthday celebration after a charity golf tournament to benefit the Shawn Hornbeck Foundation in Madison, Ill. Hornbeck, a Missouri teenager who was kidnapped and held for four years said he figured his days were numbered when his abductor decided to take another boy, according to transcripts from a television interview released Wednesday to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, file)