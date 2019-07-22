Shawn Hornbeck

** FILE ** This Thursday, July 19, 2008 file photo shows Shawn Hornbeck as he smiles after receiving a new backboard and hoop at a birthday celebration after a charity golf tournament to benefit the Shawn Hornbeck Foundation in Madison, Ill. Hornbeck, a Missouri teenager who was kidnapped and held for four years said he figured his days were numbered when his abductor decided to take another boy, according to transcripts from a television interview released Wednesday to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, file)

 Tom Gannam

RICHWOODS, Mo. (AP) — A father has died 12 years after his long missing stepson was found in the suburban St. Louis apartment of his captor with another recently abducted boy.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Craig Akers was 57 when he died on July 15. He had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in June.

In 2007, he was reunited with Shawn Hornbeck, who, at age 16, was found alive in a Kirkwood apartment. He was with 13-year-old Ben Ownby, who had gone missing four days earlier. Shawn had disappeared four years earlier.

A man has since been convicted of abducting, abusing and torturing the boys.

Akers' wife, Pam Akers, said that her husband was "so grateful he got to spend more time with Shawn." Shawn was a baby when the couple met.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.