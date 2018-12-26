STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A third suspect has been charged in connection to the murder of a Ste. Genevieve County man who was found dead inside his car.
Wednesday Prosecutors announced charges against Anthony L. Skaggs, alleging he helped hide the the body of Aaron Armantrout, who was reportedly murdered by his wife, Susan.
Skaggs was Armantrout's step-son
Susan, 41, and her husband were reported missing over the weekend of December 14. Police said Susan had made threats against Aaron in the past, and her mother said she tried to shoot him in the Fall.
On the 14th, police said Aaron was supposed to meet his sister but did not show up.
Susan was found Sunday at the house of an acquaintance in Bonne Terre, where she was detained. She was later charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.
When she was questioned, police said she admitted to fatally shooting Aaron in the master bedroom at their home before dragging his body into his 200 Blue BMW 540i. She then drove the body to Potosi.
Police said she then hid the car and body in a storage locker unit at 8 and U Storage in Potosi.
Aaron's body was found by police on December 17 along with his car.
On December 19, prosecutors charged 41-year-old Angel Senter with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence, allegedly having helped Armantrout and Skaggs hide the body.
While both Armantrout and Senter are in custody, Skaggs is still at large. Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact authorities immediately.
