ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's Chief of Staff William Miller is expected to plead guilty.
Miller is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Friday to plead guilty to theft of honest services through bribery and mail fraud.
He is pleading guilty to an "information,” a formal criminal charge that does not require a grand jury vote.
Miller is the fourth figure to be charged in the federal investigation of Stenger's administration. Stenger pleaded guilty to three counts of the same theft of honest services charge on May 3.
