ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's Chief of Staff William Miller was sentenced for his role in Stenger's pay-to-play scheme.
Miller was sentenced to 15 months and three years of supervised release Friday.
He plead guilty to theft of honest services through bribery and mail fraud on Friday, May 21. He pleaded guilty to an "information,” a formal criminal charge that does not require a grand jury vote.
The 54-year-old, who was hired by Stenger in December 2017, could be sentenced to up to 20 yeas in prison and required to pay a $250,000 fine.
Miller is the fourth figure to be charged in the federal investigation of Stenger's administration. Stenger pleaded guilty to three counts of the same theft of honest services charge on May 3.
