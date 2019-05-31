ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's Chief of Staff William Miller pleaded guilty Friday.
Miller appeared in court at 10 a.m. to plead guilty to theft of honest services through bribery and mail fraud. He pleaded guilty to an "information,” a formal criminal charge that does not require a grand jury vote.
The 54-year-old, who was hired by Stenger in December 2017, could be sentenced to up to 20 yeas in prison and required to pay a $250,000 fine.
Miller is the fourth figure to be charged in the federal investigation of Stenger's administration. Stenger pleaded guilty to three counts of the same theft of honest services charge on May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.