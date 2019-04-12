CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is searching for a new chief of staff after Bill Miller announced his resignation Friday.
Miller had worked with Stenger since 2017. In a statement, Miller says he told Stenger several months ago that he would resign to pursue other opportunities.
His statement reads:
"I informed County Executive Stenger several months ago that I would be resigning as his chief of staff in order to pursue other employment opportunities. I’m grateful to have worked in this administration alongside so many dedicated public servants.”
The resignation comes as Stenger’s administration is under subpoena by a federal grand jury that centers around whether Stenger’s donors received favorable treatment in contracts and deals.
Stenger also released a statement about Miller’s resignation:
"When Bill was hired late in 2017, we had an understanding that he would work through the election. I appreciate that he has stayed beyond that time. I thank him for his excellent service and wish him the best in his future endeavors."
