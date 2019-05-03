ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger pleaded guilty Friday to charges leveled in a three-count federal indictment.
The guilty plea comes in exchange for no further prosecution. His sentencing will be August 9.
According to federal sentencing guidelines, Stenger is at a level 21 offense, which means he could face 3-4 years in prison; however the ultimate sentence will be up to the judge.
Stenger resigned his position Monday after a grand jury indicted him Thursday on three counts of mail fraud. Prosecutors said it stems from an overall scheme to deprive the citizens of St. Louis County of honest services through a bribery scheme.
READ: Steve Stenger resigns amid federal pay-to-play charges
In a press conference following Stenger's court appearance, prosecutors said the year-long investigation was conducted by multiple agencies, including the IRS and the United States Postal Inspectors.
Prosecutors had multiple cooperating witnesses and went through thousands of emails.
Sam Page was selected as the new St. Louis County Executive. Page was a councilman for District 2 in St. Louis County.
READ: Sam Page named interim St. Louis County Executive
He responded to the news of Stenger's expected plea and commented, "This is proof that the justice system works. Mr. Stenger betrayed the trust that St. Louis County residents placed in our government. I am committed to reforming County government so that pay-to-play politics never infects it again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.