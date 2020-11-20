ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday was opening day at Steinberg Skating Rink, but even during a very unusual season, skaters showed up right as the rink opened.
Even as cases surge around the region, with a thin crowd, social distancing wasn't really an issue.
"We hope people social distance, but you have to wear mask to be on the property, said Jeff Kasal, the Steinberg rink manager.
The mask mandate also means visitors must wear them while skating, but it didn't seem to bother the skaters on the ice Friday.
"It is a little more uncomfortable than usual, but I mean it if it keeps everybody else safe then its worth it," said Natalie Welborn, a Steinberg regular.
Other changes include no one being allowed in the building, including the café. Customers can order at the door, and the items will be brought to them.
Bathrooms have been moved outdoors as well.
"I think we've done everything we need to do to keep our employees safe and and if the public helps when they come, I think everybody can stay safe," said Kasal.
Also new this year, everybody- whether skating or not- must pay the $10 admission. There's an additional $8 fee if a visitor wants to rent skates, but bringing your own is allowed.
The rink is now open daily through February, and capacity is set at 100. So if visitors want to avoid a potential wait, it is recommended that they come on a weekday.
