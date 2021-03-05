WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com) -- A child pornography investigation at a local behavioral health agency is now in the hands of federal prosecutors.

Nicholas Hodges, of Steelville, is charged with receiving child pornography. The 25-year-old was employed by the Webster Groves-based Great Circle but worked at the organization's ranch in Steelville.

According to court documents, Hodges received several videos and photos showing girls and boys under the age of 18. The files he received showed sexual acts and videos focusing on the minors' private parts.

Great Circle is Missouri's largest provider of residential treatment for children with developmental delays or behavioral challenges. It has 13 residential facilities.

Officials announced they will close its residential program at the Webster Groves location this month.

The announcement came after federal agents raided the facility and four employees were previously arrested on abuse allegations.

According to charging documents from Webster Groves Police Department, Andrew Wright, 27, Amara Jorden, 23, Wayne Anthony Roberts Jr., 25, and Dwayne Jennings, 22, are charged with abuse of healthcare recipient. Jorden is charged with two counts of abuse of a healthcare recipient after she abused a "40 pound, nonverbal autistic child on multiple occasions", police said.