CNN) – Steak n’ Shake is losing dozens of its locations due to financial woes.
The chain’s parent company announced Monday that 57 of its restaurants will be permanently shut down.
The closings were caused by the coronavirus-stricken economy. The commission filing didn’t name which locations were affected.
Steak n’ Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants, last year it had 624.
Most of its restaurants were shuttered during the pandemic, while others had drive-thru service.
The company’s first franchise debuted in 1939.
